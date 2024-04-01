Baron Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 81,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $338.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

