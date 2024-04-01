Baron Financial Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,875 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $187.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average is $159.05.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

