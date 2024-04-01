Baron Financial Group LLC Invests $690,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $227.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.