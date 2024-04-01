Baron Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,880 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $344,000.

PHDG opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

