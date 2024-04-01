Baron Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $269.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

