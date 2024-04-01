Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 398 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $445.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.63. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

