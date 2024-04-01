Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 40,875 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,875 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,213,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $187.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average is $159.05. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.