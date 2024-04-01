Barrington Research Boosts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $138.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.73.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $116.05.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

