Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

BSET opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

