BCE (NYSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.44

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 777967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 174.56%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

