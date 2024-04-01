BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.41

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$45.41 and last traded at C$45.65, with a volume of 1384018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.03.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.65.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.0694723 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
