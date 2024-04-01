Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Sells $306,767.16 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.23. 855,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,045. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $100.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -212.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

