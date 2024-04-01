Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 549,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

