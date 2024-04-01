Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 2.9 %

BZH opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.