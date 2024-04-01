BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $260.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $156.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.95. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $272.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,384,000 after acquiring an additional 588,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,636,000 after purchasing an additional 285,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $39,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,899,000 after buying an additional 162,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

