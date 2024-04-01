Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $250.34 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Beldex has a total market cap of $250.34 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.08 or 0.05012465 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000889 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00073728 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00025964 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017762 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009651 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00016697 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.
About Beldex
Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Beldex
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
