Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $250.34 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Beldex has a total market cap of $250.34 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.08 or 0.05012465 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00073728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00025964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00016697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

