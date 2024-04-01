Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

