Berkshire Bank Acquires 1,201 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,312,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.