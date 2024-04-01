Berkshire Bank Acquires Shares of 1,591 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.72. 6,667,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,969,635. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

