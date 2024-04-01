Berkshire Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkshire Bank owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.23 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

