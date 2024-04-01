Berkshire Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.90. 3,116,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

