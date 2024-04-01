Berkshire Bank Has $280,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,427,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,175,121. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

