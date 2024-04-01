Berkshire Bank Has $862,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 384,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

