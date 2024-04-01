Berkshire Bank Purchases 541 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 15,776 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 20,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1 %

COP traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $128.68. 2,982,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $128.94.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.