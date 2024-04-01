Berkshire Bank Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.84.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.78. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

