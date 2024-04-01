Berkshire Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.91. 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,737. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

