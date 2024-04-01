Berkshire Bank Sells 1,036 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

