Berkshire Bank Sells 1,916 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after buying an additional 858,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after buying an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,453,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,754,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

