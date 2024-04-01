Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Better Home & Finance Stock Performance
Shares of Better Home & Finance stock traded down 0.03 on Monday, hitting 0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 486,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,689. Better Home & Finance has a 52-week low of 0.34 and a 52-week high of 62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $343.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.53.
About Better Home & Finance
