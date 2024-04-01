BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up about 3.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

