Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 29th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGFV. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. 506,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.35 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.61%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

