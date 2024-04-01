BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.79

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 139937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.