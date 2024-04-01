Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 26,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

BILI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,161. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.98. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. Research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

