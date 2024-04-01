Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 4.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 1,342,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,303,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5,117.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 242,229 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.