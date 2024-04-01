Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 4.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 1,342,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,303,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.
Bilibili Price Performance
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5,117.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 242,229 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
