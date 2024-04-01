BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $68.72

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.72, but opened at $66.51. BILL shares last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 396,846 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

BILL Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.69, a PEG ratio of 193.80 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. Analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

