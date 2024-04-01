Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in March

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

BLRDF remained flat at $9.29 during midday trading on Monday. Billerud AB has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.