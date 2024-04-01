Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 276.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMEA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.61. 562,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $521.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.52. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 316.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

