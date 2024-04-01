Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 234.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

BMEA remained flat at $14.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $533.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.52. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 980,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 1,511,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

