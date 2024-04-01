Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 234.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 980,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 1,511,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
