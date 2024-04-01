Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $26.53 million and approximately $165,758.88 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00108375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00037934 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016908 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.