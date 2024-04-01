BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 886,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 77,137 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 383,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

