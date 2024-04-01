BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 29th total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.74. 159,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,218. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
