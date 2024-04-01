BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 29th total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.74. 159,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,218. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.