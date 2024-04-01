BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.48

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 495109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

