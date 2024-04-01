BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.48

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 495109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.