Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance
BDCO stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Dolphin Energy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.