Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

BDCO stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

