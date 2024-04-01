Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CFO Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Landsittel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $1,205,570.52.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Landsittel sold 5,003 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $453,722.07.
Blueprint Medicines Price Performance
Shares of BPMC stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.42. 604,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after acquiring an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $3,692,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $6,631,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
