BMO Capital Markets Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$26.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.41.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$19.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.35. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.7749321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.