BMO Capital Markets Lowers Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$0.40 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.75.

Argonaut Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:AR opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.77.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Argonaut Gold had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.0134902 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

