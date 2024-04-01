BMO Capital Markets Trims 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price to $63.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 557,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at $24,069,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,466,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,324,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

