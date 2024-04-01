BNB Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $577.51 or 0.00832064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $86.36 billion and $2.01 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,793 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

