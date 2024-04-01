Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $252.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $263.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.53.

NYSE:BA opened at $192.99 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

