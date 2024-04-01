Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Melius

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Melius in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $189.80. 3,390,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,304,069. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

